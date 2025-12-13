Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 2: Kapil Sharma film trails behind part 1, earns nearly 4 cr so far

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 2: The Kapil Sharma-starrer has not been performing very well at the box office. As reported by Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned just over ₹3.99 crore. The film is written and directed by Anukalp Goswami. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 2: Kapil Sharma in a still from the film.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 domestic box office collection

The film earned ₹1.85 crore on day one of its release, as per Sacnilk.com. On day 2, it collected ₹2.14 crore nett as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹3.99 crore. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 had an overall 21.57% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

The first part of the film, which was released in 2015, earned ₹18.8 crore in two days, as per Sacnilk.com. On day one, it had earned ₹10.20 crore and on day two, ₹8.60 crore nett.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 movie review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "What makes this watchable is the talented cast. Kapil Sharma's comic timing is effortless, and that helps. So does Manjot Singh as Hubby, Mohan's best friend. The two work well together. Late actor Asrani, who we lost recently, also features in the film, and his appearance is nostalgic. In his early 80s, when he must have shot this, he still manages to hold his own and entertain."

"Overall, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 is content to play within its comfort zone. It offers a handful of entertaining moments and a game cast, yet the stretched runtime keeps it from landing as confidently as it should. Should be an easy watch for the families," it further read.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

The film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas Mustan. The film also stars Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh and Parul Gulati. The film is a sequel to the 2015 comedy film, which also starred Varun Sharma, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur and Elli Avram. The first film focused on Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan, played by Kapil, who is married to four women.