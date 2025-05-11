KL Rahul pens heartfelt note for Athiya Shetty on her first Mother's Day: ‘Evaarah is so lucky to have you’

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul recently embraced parenthood with the birth of baby daughter Evaraah. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Rahul had the sweetest wish for Athiya, where he shared how Evaraah is ‘so lucky’ to have her as a mother. (Also read: KL Rahul reveals how he convinced Athiya Shetty to name their daughter Evaarah: ‘I googled what the meaning is’) Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were blessed with a baby girl on March 24.

KL Rahul's post on Mother's Day

KL Rahul took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of Athiya holding Evaraah in her arms. In the caption, he wrote, “Watching you take on motherhood with so much strength, grace and patience has made me fall in love with u even more.”

He added, “Happy 1st Mother’s Day baby. Evaarah is so lucky to have you.”

Athiya via Instagram Stories.

Athiya reposted the picture on her own Instagram Stories with a red heart emoticon.

In April, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul marked a special milestone on the cricketer's birthday by sharing the first photo of their baby girl. The couple also revealed her name. They introduced their daughter with their virtual family on Instagram, with a caption which read, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God”. The photo showed KL Rahul holding little Evaarah close, while Athiya looked at her lovingly.

Evaarah is a Sanskrit word that means “gift of God”. In March, Athiya took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her daughter with a cute post. She posted a painting of two swans with a message that read, "Blessed with a baby girl".

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. In November 2024, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy, sharing an adorable post that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.