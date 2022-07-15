Koffee With Karan season 7: Sara Ali Khan says dad Saif Ali Khan only likes her films when she isn't remaking one of his

Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 2 dropped on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar. After actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the latest guests on the star-studded show included Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The actors grabbed eyeballs as they made revelations about their dating life, celeb crushes and favourite celebrity wedding, among other things. During the episode, Sara also revealed whether her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, likes her films or not. Read more: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor share near-death experience in Kedarnath

During the Rapid Fire round on the second episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara was asked to choose between ‘fact or cap’ – essentially another way of saying, ‘fact or fiction’. When Karan made the statement ‘your father is yet to like a film of yours’, Sara replied, “As long as I am not remaking his films, he likes my films. I think we are good there.”

Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 2 saw actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan together on the Koffee Couch.

Sara and Saif Ali Khan had appeared together on Koffee With Karan season 6. In the latest episode, Sara was also asked if she made all the important decisions in her life. To which Sara replied, “Have you met my mother (Amrita)? I don’t.” Sara was also asked if her family finds her Instagram ‘cringe-worthy’, to which the actor said, “Everybody I know does.”

Karan Johar also made a revelation about Janhvi Kapoor and Sara's dating lives on the episode. He said that the actors once dated two brothers, who used to live in Karan's building in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Sara also confessed she had a crush on actor Vijay Deverakonda. Among other things, Sara and Janhvi also shared that they were on the verge of falling off of a cliff in Kedarnath, as they narrated their near-death experiences on the trip. They said they almost froze in the minus seven degrees Celsius weather, even after wearing every single piece of winter clothing they had.

Koffee With Karan season 7 will feature actor Aamir Khan in the next episode. Also to be seen in the upcoming episodes of the chat show are Akshay Kumar, who will be seen with Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor with his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor with his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan. Many other celebs, including actor Ananya Panday, will also appear as guest on the show.

