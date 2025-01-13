Menu Explore
Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi to be re-released in theatres on this date

ANI |
Jan 13, 2025 03:41 PM IST

Amid the ongoing trend of re-releases, the makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi have also decided to give audience a dose of nostalgia.

Amid the ongoing trend of re-releases, the makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi have also decided to give the audience a dose of nostalgia. The film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, is all set to return to the big screen. The movie will hit the theatres on February 7. (Also read: Re-release mania: Can Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's Phoenix act be replicated or is it a fad that will pass? Experts decode)

Bareily Ki Barfi was originally released in 2017.
Bareily Ki Barfi was originally released in 2017.

"This Valentine's, celebrate love and friendship and fill mithaas in your life with our barfis! #BareillyKiBarfi re-releasing in cinemas on 7th Feb," the makers posted on Instagram. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' was originally released in 2017. It also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

The update about the film's re-release has left fans extremely excited. "Yaay... can't wait to go to theatres," a social media user commented. "One of the best films," another one wrote.

Last year, the film completed seven years. Ashwini Iyer Tiwari took to her Instagram and shared a string of throwback pictures from the making of the film.

Expressing gratitude, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari wrote, "7 years #Bareillykibarfi. Gratitude for the love. And specially for you Amma, the cinema lover. I made Bareilly ki Barfi when the kids were 5 years old. But with Your insane confidence in me and telling that there is no reason to feel guilty to follow your dream. "I am there " Your words gave me the wings to follow my unknown path and the reason I got into making movies. Now when i look back there are so many anecdotes that i will savour always. I hope I continue to tell stories and make you proud."

Bareilly Ki Barfi revolves around Bitti (Kriti), a free-spirited young girl, who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life shifts when she meets a printing press owner, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann), and expresses her desire to meet her favourite author, Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar).

The film's songs like Sweety Tera Drama and Nazm Nazm became instant hits, perfectly capturing the film's vibrant and playful spirit.

Follow Us On