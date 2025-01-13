Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi to be re-released in theatres on this date

"This Valentine's, celebrate love and friendship and fill mithaas in your life with our barfis! #BareillyKiBarfi re-releasing in cinemas on 7th Feb," the makers posted on Instagram. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' was originally released in 2017. It also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

The update about the film's re-release has left fans extremely excited. "Yaay... can't wait to go to theatres," a social media user commented. "One of the best films," another one wrote.

Last year, the film completed seven years. Ashwini Iyer Tiwari took to her Instagram and shared a string of throwback pictures from the making of the film.

Expressing gratitude, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari wrote, "7 years #Bareillykibarfi. Gratitude for the love. And specially for you Amma, the cinema lover. I made Bareilly ki Barfi when the kids were 5 years old. But with Your insane confidence in me and telling that there is no reason to feel guilty to follow your dream. "I am there " Your words gave me the wings to follow my unknown path and the reason I got into making movies. Now when i look back there are so many anecdotes that i will savour always. I hope I continue to tell stories and make you proud."

Bareilly Ki Barfi revolves around Bitti (Kriti), a free-spirited young girl, who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life shifts when she meets a printing press owner, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann), and expresses her desire to meet her favourite author, Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar).

The film's songs like Sweety Tera Drama and Nazm Nazm became instant hits, perfectly capturing the film's vibrant and playful spirit.