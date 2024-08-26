Kriti Sanon defends Bollywood as Nikhil Kamath says Hindi film industry is not thriving

Kriti Sanon recently discussed Bollywood's enduring cinematic legacy and how theatres are back in business after a dry spell. The actor responded to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath's statement in his podcast that the Hindi film industry isn't thriving anymore. Kriti defended the movie industry, mentioning how audiences' expectations from cinema have also increased in today's times. (Also read: Kriti reveals still having joint account with dad: 'Been upper middle class...') Kriti Sanon on Nikhil Kamath's podcast said that Bollywood is thriving despite box office challenges

Kriti Sanon, Badhshah feel Bollywood is thriving again

When Nikhil pointed out that the success of the movie business in Bollywood has declined and struggles to employ as many people as before, Kriti disagreed with him. She gave examples of her movies Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. While further elaborating her views, she said, “Earlier, if a film earned ₹100 crore, it would be a big deal. Now, ₹100 crore is nothing. So, the expectation has gone somewhere else only. There was a phase when it (Bollywood) was not (thriving), but now theatres are back and how.” Rapper-singer Badshah, who was also a guest on the podcast, agreed with the Do Patti actor. He pondered how individuals in Bollywood have learned from the challenging times and are now thriving.

Kriti Sanon's acting career

Kriti made her acting debut with Nennokadine (2014) opposite Mahesh Babu. Her first Bollywood project was Heropanti (2014) opposite Tiger Shroff. She later appeared in popular Hindi movies such as Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Mimi. She also acted in Bhediya, Shehzada, Adipurush and Ganapath. Her recent releases - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew were commercial hits.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming project

Kriti will next be seen in Shashanka Chaturvedi's upcoming mystery crime-thriller Do Patti. The movie also features Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, and Tanvi Azmi in important roles. The film's script is written by Kanika Dhillon. Do Patti is the first production of Kriti and Kanika's newly-launched banners, Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. It will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.