Kriti Sanon says she's ‘genuinely upper middle class’; reveals still having joint account with dad: 'No idea how much…'

Kriti says she is from a middle-class family

Talking about her films, Kriti said she now chooses projects that she wants to do or not. She was then asked if this was a by-product of financial security. Kriti said, “It’s not financial. I would definitely say I’m privileged. I come from a middle-class family, but it’s not like I’ve ever felt the need to work because I had to earn money. That wasn’t there. My parents were working, and I never felt the need. My parents never made me feel that I don’t have money.”

Kriti has a joint account with her father

Kriti was informed that anyone who call themselves middle class gets trolled. She said, "But I've genuinely been... upper middle-class, whatever… I have not been someone who has been extremely rich and wealthy. But I've also not been someone who felt, 'No, no, no, I need to do this for money'. I have a joint account with my father. I have no idea how much money is coming in and going out. Even today. Now, I've started being a little, 'Tell me how much is there'," she added.

About Kriti's career

Kriti made her Bollywood debut with 2014 film Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. She then featured in Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, Panipat, and Mimi. She was also part of Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya, Shehzada, Adipurush, Ganapath and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

She was last seen in the comedy film Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, it also starred Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. In the coming months, Kriti will be seen with Kajol in Do Patti.