Kriti Sanon gives a 'fire' reply when paparazzo asks about her partner at awards event. Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon attended the Elle beauty awards 2022. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted video of Kriti as she gave a solo appearance while posing for the paparazzi at the awards event. She gave a sassy reply to the reporters when they asked about her partner. Many celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tejasswi Prakash, Elli Avram, Nargis Fakhri among others marked their stylish presence at event. (Also read: Deepika Padukone hugs Kartik Aaryan at awards event, Janhvi Kapoor reminds fans of Elsa from Frozen. Watch)

For the event, Kriti wore a dark blue satin dress and heels. She kept her hair loose. She accessorised her look with silver studs and a bracelet. She got clicked by the camerapersons with a smile on her face. She gave thumbs up and moved ahead. Immediately, a reporter said, “Aapka partner nhi hai (You don't have a partner?).” She gave a quick reply as she turned back and said, “Toh kya hua (So what?)” and posed again with a big smile.

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “This photo is going to break the internet.” Another person wrote, “Gorgeous Beauty (smiling with red heart eyes emoji).” Other person commented, “To kya huaa (So what with fire emoji) fire kriti” as she appreciated Kriti's response.

A host of celebrities attended the event. Deepika Padukone decked up in a white shirt with white tulle skirt, and heels. Kartik Aaryan wore navy blue turtleneck sweater under a blue blazer and matching pants for the event.

Kriti will be next seen in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. It stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. It is slated to release in theatres on November 25. Currently, Kriti and Varun are busy promoting their film.

Kriti also has Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan as her upcoming projects. She also has Ganpath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew in the pipeline.

