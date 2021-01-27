Kriti Sanon lies down on grass, soaks in the sun with Bachchan Pandey team, enjoys Republic Day break
Actor Kriti Sanon shared a couple of fun pictures on her Instagram page, as she soaked in some sun. Kriti has been shooting for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.
Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Lie down on the grass and soak in the Sun kinda day! @wardakhannadiadwala @khan_aroosa6 @sknadiadwala @adrianjacobsofficial @aasifahmedofficial." The pictures show Kriti, her producer Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Wardha Nadiadwala and Kriti's make-up stylist Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs lying on their backs in a circular fashion with the sun shining on them. In one of the pictures, Kriti is seen flashing the 'V' sign.
Actor Amy Jackson reacted to the pictures and wrote "cuties!!!" while Wardha reacted to them and said "hippieeeeez".
Earlier this month, at the start of the shoot of Bachchan Pandey, Kriti had written: "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey Here we go..."
The film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor, will release on January 26, 2022. Sharing a poster, Kriti had written: "26th Jan 2022 !! #BachchanPandey #Repost @akshaykumar His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!" Kriti plays a journalist in the film.
It is not as if it is all work with no fun moments for Kriti. She had shared a fun video of her riding a bike and written: "Four wheels Move the body Two wheels Move the soul.. P.S. I always wanted to ride a bike with this song playing in the background!"
The film is directed by Farhad Samji and is a Sajid Nadiadwala production. Incidentally, the film will mark the seventh time Akshay and Sajid are working together. "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look."
