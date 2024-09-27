Kriti Sanon rehearses to Koi Yaha Naache, Vicky Kaushal sings Tauba Tauba ahead of IIFA 2024 performance. Watch

IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2024 is all set to create a grand spectacle for fans. Vicky Kaushal recently surprised everyone at IIFA 2024 press conference by singing his peppy track Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz. Kriti Sanon who is prepping for her dance performances was also seen grooving to Usha Uthup's classic Koi Yaha Naache Naache. (Also read: Internet is smitten by Shah Rukh Khan's new pic from Abu Dhabi: 'This haircut reminds me of his old looks') Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal grooved to popular tracks ahead of their IIFA 2024 performances.

Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon groove at IIFA 2024

In the video featuring Vicky, he was accompanied by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee. The actor sang and danced to Tauba Tauba on stage. He wrapped it up by saying, “Itna hi aata hai. Baaki Karan Aujla Sir bhi aa rahe hain, unse sun lijiyega (That’s all I can sing. Karan Aujla is also coming, he will also sing for you).” In another video Kriti can be seen performing to Koi Yaha Naache Naache on-stage. The video from backstage rehearsals ahead of her final performance shows the actor practising her steps with the choreographer and background dancers.

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to co-host IIFA 2024

IIFA 2024 is expected to be epic as Shah Rukh Khan will be back as the host along with Karan Johar for the award show. The actor arrived in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to attend the event on September 25, Thursday evening. Earlier, he had expressed his views on resuming hosting duties and said, “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September!”

About IIFA 2024

IIFA 2024 will be a three-day affair, running from September 27 to September 29. The first day (September 27) is the day of IIFA Utsavam, which will celebrate the four South Indian film industries. Day 2 (September 28) is the night of the IIFA Awards. The last day of the festivities, September 29, is dedicated to IIFA Rocks for the music industry. Vicky Kaushal will also be co-hosting IIFA 2024 along with Shah Rukh and Karan.