Internet is smitten by Shah Rukh Khan's new pic from Abu Dhabi: 'This haircut reminds me of his old looks'

A new photo of actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi, has emerged on social media platforms. Shah Rukh is in Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Awards 2024. (Also Read | IIFA offers a peek inside host Shah Rukh Khan's room: Sweet treats and so many snacks) Shah Rukh Khan poses with a person in the United Arab Emirates capital.

Shah Rukh sports a new look

In the photo, Shah Rukh sported short hair as he posed with a person. He wore a white T-shirt, denims and a black jacket. The actor also opted for dark sunglasses. Shah Rukh has been seen sporting long hair since last year. His new haircut has left fans impressed again.

Internet reacts to actor's new look

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan said, "Uff, his new haircut reminds me of his old looks. Looking so good, Shah." "This hairstyle is creating a lot of chaos, man! King Khan's look is on fire," a comment read. A person wrote, “He looks dashing as always!!”

An Instagram user wrote, "How will I bear this beauty on the big screen in #King? My heart always beats for @iamsrk and your love. I miss your long hair so much, and I still can't believe it. I definitely love u in every look, my love." Another fan commented, "I was thinking a lot about what @iamsrk will do with the hair in IIFA. Saw you now with your hair like what I wanted. I felt my heart beating, and I became so happy."

Shah Rukh will host IIFA 2024

Shah Rukh reached Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The official Instagram handle of IIFA shared pictures of Shah Rukh and he looked dashing in his casual outfit. "The. King. Has. Arrived! We can't keep calm--the Badshah has made his grand entrance and looks absolutely dashing! The excitement is contagious as all eyes are on THE SHAH RUKH KHAN!," read the caption.

More about IIFA 2024

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29. The three-day gala is set to kick-start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, Shah Rukh, along with Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint. Rekha will return to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also perform. IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.