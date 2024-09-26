Shah Rukh Khan's room in Abu Dhabi filled with customised chocolates, cake, chips and other delectable treats. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan left Mumbai on Thursday morning to attend the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. After getting mobbed at the airport and almost falling down, the actor received a warm welcome once he reached his destination. Take a look at what was waiting for him. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan almost falls at Mumbai airport as fan pushes through crowd to meet him, internet calls it ‘scary’. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan's room in Abu Dhabi was filled with delectable treats to make his stay special. He's there to host IIFA Awards.

A sneak peek of Shah Rukh’s room

The official Instagram page of IIFA shared numerous pictures, captioning it, “Sneak peak into Shah Rukh Khan’s room! #ShahrukhKhan #Hilton @hiltonabudhabiyasisland.” The pictures show customised treats waiting for him in his room in Abu Dhabi. The first picture is that of a chocolate platter and a customised cake with posters of some of his recent films.

Another picture shows numerous notes left for the actor, welcoming him for his stay. One picture shows how Shah Rukh can pick from truffle-flavoured chips and lush chocolate. “I would gladly share the snacks with him,” joked one fan commenting under the post. Most others commented with heart emojis.

Trips at the airport

On Thursday morning, Shah Rukh left the city in the wee hours. He reached the airport and was escorted by his security personnel as he exited the air. Despite a ring forming around him, fans ran and screamed his name. A fan rushed towards him and pushed, making him lose his balance briefly and trip. Despite that, he kept cool and waved at fans while heading inside.

The IIFA Awards will take place from September 27 to September 29. The three-day gala is set to kick-start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Telugu actor Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event. On the second day, Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar will come on stage to host the IIFA Awards night.

Upcoming work

Shah Rukh will soon star in Sujoy Ghosh’s King, which will reportedly also feature his daughter Suhana Khan. He also lent his voice for the Hindi version of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which will be released in theatres in India on December 20.