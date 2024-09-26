Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2024, fans say, ‘Last of the stars’

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, for IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards 2024, which will be held on September 26. The actor landed at the airport amid heavy security to escort him. After a long gap, Shah Rukh will be hosting IIFA 2024 alongside his friend and colleague Karan Johar. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's room in Abu Dhabi filled with customised chocolates, cake, chips and other delectable treats. See pics) Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Abu Dhabi on September 26, to attend IIFA 2024.

Shah Rukh was seen dressed casually as he waved and smiled at fans despite the security around him. He wore a white t-shirt and pants paired with a black cap marked with a red cross. The actor also wore black sunglasses and white flat shoes. On his way to his hotel, he was surrounded by photographers and fans who tried to catch a glimpse of him. A fan commented, “King Shah Rukh Khan, you look very beautiful.” Another fan wrote, “King (crown emoji).” Other users dropped heart emojis. A fan also wrote, “Last of the stars.”

About IIFA 2024

Previously, Shah Rukh had expressed his views about hosting duties and said, “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September!” IIFA 2024 will be a three-day affair, running from September 27 to September 29. The first day (September 27) is the day of IIFA Utsavam, which will celebrate the four South Indian film industries. Day 2 (September 28) is the night of the IIFA Awards. The last day of the festivities, September 29, is dedicated to IIFA Rocks for the music industry. Vicky Kaushal will also be co-hosting IIFA 2024 along with Shah Rukh and Karan.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki (2024). He will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's action-thriller King. The actor plays an underworld Don in the film co-starring is Daughter Suhana Khan. The movie also features Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Fahim Fazli and others in pivotal characters. The actor is also expected to begin shooting for Aditya Chopra's Tiger vs Pathaan which is spin-off to YRF's upcoming spy universe movies such as War 2 and Alpha.