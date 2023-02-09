Kriti Sanon shares cryptic post amid engagement rumours with Prabhas

Ever since the first teaser launch of Adipurush, Kriti Sanon has been linked to her co-star Prabhas. Recently even rumours of their engagement were also making the rounds on social media. Now, amid all this buzz about her brewing romance with Prabhash, Kriti has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story that has left many wondering whether she is taking a dig at the reports that connect her personal life and denying them. (Also read: Kriti Sanon and Prabhas to get engaged soon? Here's what his team shared)

Kriti is currently promoting Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, with the film scheduled for release on February 17th. The duo recently visited Taj Mahal while doing their promotional rounds in Agra and clicked pictures with fans. The Mimi actor has been sharing updates on social media about her promotions and outfits. Amid this, many were surprised to find on Kriti's Instagram Story a video from Oprah Winfrey.

Kriti Sanon's Instagram Story.

In the story where Kriti posted the short clip, she also added a caption saying, "word" and a salute emoticon. In the clip, Oprah is saying, "Expecting people to do what you would do in a situation only leads to your disappointment, not theirs. They’re going on with their life. So let people be who they are and either you accept it, or you don’t. Not doing that keeps you stuck in a circumstance that actually costs you time, it costs you energy." Whether her cryptic story had anything to do with the linkup rumours is still not clear, yet it seems that the actor is indirectly taking a dig at the rumours and choosing to focus on her work instead.

Earlier, Kriti had denied these reports and clarified on her Instagram stories that "The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!" Recently, a source close to Prabhas strongly denied the rumours of their engagement and added, "There is absolutely no truth to the stories doing rounds and it's just a figment of someone's imagination. Both Prabhas and Kriti are co-stars and anything that suggests otherwise shouldn't be believed." Adipurush, directed by Om Raut which was earlier scheduled to release on January, is now set for release on June 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON