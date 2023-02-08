Kriti Sanon and Prabhas to get engaged soon? Here's what his team shared

Kriti Sanon who previously denied dating reports with co-star Prabhas, is now rumoured to get engaged soon. Reacting to the speculations, Prabhas' team has dismissed the claims. Kriti and Prabhas will be starring together in their upcoming film, Adipurush. Also read: Kriti Sanon compliments Adipurush co-star Prabhas, says ‘he has some weird purity in his eyes’

It all started when self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted, "BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives!! So Happy for them.” Earlier, dating rumours between Kriti and Prabhas sparked after the release of Adipurush teaser launch. Varun Dhawan who worked with Kriti in Bhediya, further fuelled the fire by hinting at Kriti’s relationship. However, he didn’t name Prabhas.

While Kriti strongly quashed any such claims back then, now Prabhas’ team reacted to reports for engagement. His team told ETimes, “'Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.''

Earlier, Varun Dhawan was asked by Karan Johar on a show to name ‘eligible single women from the Hindi film industry.’ He skipped Kriti from the list and reasoned, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika).”

Later, Kriti clarified on her Instagram Stories, “It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji). Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji).”

Meanwhile, Adipurush is produced by T Series and Retrophiles and directed by Om Raut. It is slated to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. The film is based on the epic Ramayana. While Prabhas plays Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie. Kriti will be seen as Janaki and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

