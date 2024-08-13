Kriti Sanon talks about 'false negative information' about her amid dating rumours with NRI Kabir Bahia

‘False negative information impacts my family’

When asked how does she react to all the gossip that’s written about her, Kriti said, "When false negative information is published about me, it’s not just frustrating for myself but also impacts my family. They shouldn’t have to deal with the repercussions of something untrue. It’s particularly aggravating when random rumours, like me supposedly getting married, start circulating. Friends then message me assuming it’s true and I have to clarify that it’s not. People often don’t bother to verify facts before spreading stories, especially on social media where negativity spreads quickly. Having to constantly correct these falsehoods is incredibly irritating and ends up being more bothersome than anything else."

‘People get satisfaction posting negative comments’

Recently some reports and social media posts highlighted how the actor's rumoured boyfriend, Kabir, who is in his mid 20s, is many years younger to her. Kriti, 34, also touched upon how 'nowadays judgments are thrown around recklessly without any consideration' and 'posting negative comments online' is commonplace.

She said, “People often forget that the person on the receiving end is also human. In the past, without social media, individuals might have silently formed opinions after reading something in a newspaper. Now, there’s a trend where people derive satisfaction from posting negative comments online. With so many individuals expressing their opinions freely, it feels like everyone believes they have the right to say whatever they want without filtering their thoughts. The widespread access to social platforms and ample free time contribute to this phenomenon.”

The actor, who was last seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor, is gearing up for her next film Do Patti co-starring Kajol. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti's Blue Butterfly Films.