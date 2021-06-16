KRK takes 'credit' for reported 95 crore loss registered by Salman Khan's Radhe?

Self-proclaimed critic and actor Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, on Wednesday appeared to take credit for reports of Zee Studios' last big film registering a loss of ₹95 crore. KRK has been involved in a legal tussle with actor Salman Khan, who accused him of defamation following the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Radhe, which debuted directly on the pay-per-view service ZeePlex, was criticised by KRK in one of his reviews. While he maintains that Salman Khan's action is in retaliation of the review, Salman's legal team has said that it is for allegations of corruption that KRK made against Salman.

In a tweet, KRK wrote, "According to media reports #Zee is having loss of ₹95 Cr for last big released film. All credit goes to The No.1 critic in the world. Love you people!" While KRK didn't name Salman, or even himself, he often calls himself the 'number one critic in the world'.

According to media reports #Zee is having loss of ₹95Cr for last big released film. All credit goes to The No.1 critic in the world. Love you people! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 16, 2021





He has also taken to using the term 'Bollywood ka gunde bhai (Bollywood's goon)' when talking about his ongoing legal matter. He added in another tweet, "This Bollywood Ka Gunda Bhai thinks that he is having fans. What a joke! Abe Tere fans Sirf Mars par Bache Hain, zameen Par Kahin Nahi Hain! Tu ab apni film Mars par release Kar (Your fans exist only on Mars, not on Earth. Release your films on Mars)."

Following the Radhe controversy, KRK also entered into a Twitter feud with singer Mika Singh, who publicly supported Salman and accused KRK of making personal attacks in his reviews. The confrontation escalated to a point where Mika released a diss track against KRK, and KRK complained to the Mumbai Police about the use of his likeness in the music video.

A Mint report quoted a trade analyst as suggesting that Zee could accrue a loss of ₹70-80 crore for the film, which it acquired with a handful of other titles for ₹230 crore. "It’s a mass-market film so there is likely to be a big satellite television premiere with lots of advertising, that could bring in Rs. 50-60 crore. But the company is still looking at a shortfall of Rs. 70-80 crore," the analyst said.