Kubbra Sait recalls teasing shy Nawazuddin Siddiqui and kissing him: 'Chal na sex scene karte hai’

Actor Kubbra Sait recently talked about shooting for an intimate scene for Sacred Games with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She described him as a ‘beautiful’ human being and recalled teasing him about the ‘sex scene’ later. Kubbra said she cried uncontrollably after filming the scene. Also read: Kajol parties with The Good Wife co-star Jisshu Sengupta, poses for selfie; Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait also attend bash Kubbra Sait calls her Scared Games co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui a 'beautiful' human being.

Sacred Games was directed by Anurag Kashyap and also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. In the webseries, Kubbra plays a transgender woman named Kukoo. She had previously revealed that the intimate scene between her and Nawazuddin was filmed seven times. She said she fell on the floor as they were done with the scene and cried. It was Nawazuddin and Anurag who held her as she sobbed.

Talking about the series, Kubbra recently told Bollywood Hungama, "That scene was shot on the first day. It was the last scene of day one. I had to just go and complete the scene. I remember we finished the scene and to complete the scene we took seven takes. By the seventh take, I had lost count of the many hours we had been filming. Finally, I fell to the floor and could not get back up. I was exhausted. I was crying uncontrollably. Nawaz and AK picked me up and held me tight as I sobbed. Dimly I heard a cut.”

“I love him. He is just a beautiful human being and what an incredible co-actor to work with. Also, so shy and we had all those crazy scenes together. He is the shyest human being on earth. Toh unse pakad pakad ke scene karwana padta tha. I used to go kiss him on the cheeks and say ‘chal na sex scene karte hai (let’s do the sex scene).’ This is my job I need to create that environment,” she added about Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Kubbra will be next seen in Shehar Lakhot. It also has Chandan Roy Sanyal, Priyanshu Painyuli and Shruthy Menon. She also has Disney+ Hotstar's The Good Wife in the pipeline. It is the Hindi adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife and stars Kajol, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali and Alyy Khan among others.

