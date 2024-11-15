Kunal Kemmu's father plays with granddaughter Inaaya, fans feel he is a dead ringer for Amitabh Bachchan. See pics

Soha Ali Khan posted sweet pictures of her daughter Inaaya with husband Kunal Kemmu’s dad, Ravi Kemmu, on her Instagram. Once fans got over the cuteness of it all, they wondered if they were seeing right because of Ravi’s uncanny resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan. (Also Read: Jeh Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu are cutest cousins ever in Kareena Kapoor's adorable post) Kunal Kemmu's father, Ravi and daughter Inaaya, in Soha Ali Khan's latest post.

‘I thought he was Amitabh Bachchan’

Soha posted sweet pictures of Ravi and Inaaya spending time together. In one picture, Ravi is seen playing with Inaaya with a shawl covering his head. In another, he is seen looking at her adoringly as she plays a harmonium. “Happy belated Children's Day - for the young and the young at heart (heart emoji),” wrote Soha, posting the pictures.

The first picture had him resembling Amitabh due to his hair, beard and spectacles. One fan commented, “First I thought, he is Amitabh Bachchan!” Another fan joked, “What’s amitabh bachchan doing in a dupatta!” One person thought, “Looks like AB but in reality he looks better than AB.” Another exclaimed, “Omg your father in law resembles Mr. Bachchan.”

Numerous people commented with Amitabh GIFs, reiterations of ‘I thought it was Amit ji’ and heart emojis. One even commented, “Mujhe laga Amitabh Bachan aapke relative hain (I thought Amitabh Bachchan was your relative)” Soha’s sister Saba Pataudi commented with heart emojis.

Upcoming work

Soha last starred in the web series Hush Hush and the movie 69. She will soon star in the sequel to the 2021 film Chhorii with Nushrratt Bharuccha. In the film, Nushrratt’s character fights a superstitious cult to save her daughter. The film’s first look saw the actor pulling at the chains of a wooden door. Soha’s look from the film was also released, seeing her in dark, traditional clothing with a nosepin.

Kunal debuted as a director this year with Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.