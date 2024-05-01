Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha celebrate Saba Pataudi’s birthday in style. See pics

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, turned a year older on May 1. The day seemed to have been filled with cake and lots of love, especially if the pictures shared by Soha are anything to go by. Here’s how the siblings, Kareena Kapoor and family celebrated her birthday. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone: Diet Sabya picks top 5 most stylish Bollywood brides ever) Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of how the fam celebrated Saba's birthday.

‘No posers please’

Soha shared pictures of the celebrations on her Instagram, writing, “No posers please! #happybirthday apa jaaaaan and also a couple for #maharashtra day.” Kareena also shared throwback pictures with Saba, writing, “Happy birthday Saba dearest, love you. God bless always.”

In the pictures, Soha, Saif, Kareena, Ibrahim Ali Khan and the siblings’ children, including Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya can be seen cheering and clapping along as Saba cuts two delicious-looking cakes. In another picture, Soha feeds her sister cake and poses with her for clicks. Ibrahim also posed for clicks with Saba, Soha and Saif, while Kareena cosied up to Inaaya as she tucked into some cake. Sara Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu seemed to have missed the festivities.

In the throwback pictures Kareena shared, she looks radiant in a plain white tee and a ponytail as she poses with her sister-in-law. In the next picture, we can see Saif looking dapper in a shirt and glasses as he poses with his wife and sister.

A screen grab of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram stories for Saba.

Upcoming work

Kareena will soon be seen in The Buckingham Murders, which premiered at film festivals and received a good response. She debuted on OTT in 2023 with Jaane Jaan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Saif will soon debut in Telugu with Koratala Siva’s Devara, with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from that he will also star in Siddharth Anand’s next.

