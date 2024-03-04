Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 3: Kiran Rao's film mints 4 crore total

Laapataa Ladies box office

On day one, the film earned ₹75 lakh and on day two it minted ₹1.45 crore. The film collected ₹1.80 crore nett in India on its third day, as per early estimates. So far the film has garnered ₹4 crore in India.

Laapataa Ladies raised ₹3.85 crore globally in gross box office collection within two days of its release, the makers announced on Sunday. Aamir Khan Productions shared the box office update on its official X page.

About Laapataa Ladies

The Hindi film is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh, Laapataa Ladies is a story of two brides Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally get swapped on a train. One is taken away home by the groom, while the other is left stranded at a railway station.

Starring Pratibha Ratna, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastav with Ravi Kishan in a pivotal role, Laapataa Ladies received good reviews upon its release on Friday. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has penned the screenplay and dialogues with Divyanidhi Sharma credited for additional dialogues. It is produced by Rao, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Recently, writer Sneha Desai said that Laapataa Ladies is all about celebrating the power of women and also men who stand up for the right thing. "Goodness resides within you and one will partake and stand up for the right thing in whatever situation they are in. As much as we celebrate the power of women in Laapataa Ladies, we also celebrate the power of men who stand up and are willing to shoulder their responsibility,” Sneha told news agency PTI in an interview.

