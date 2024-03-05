Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 4: Kiran Rao's film witnesses dip on first Monday, mints only 38 lakh

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 4: The film, helmed by Kiran Rao, saw a dip in its collections on its first Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted just ₹38 lakh on its fourth day. Laapataa Ladies released in theatres on March 1. (Also Read | Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 3) A still from Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

Laapataa Ladies box office

On day one, the film earned ₹75 lakh, on day two, it minted ₹1.45 crore and on day three, ₹1.7 crore. The film collected ₹38 lakh nett in India on its fourth day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has garnered just ₹4.28 crore in India. Laapataa Ladies received good reviews upon its release on Friday.

About Laapataa Ladies

The film features Pratibha Ratna, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastav with Ravi Kishan in a pivotal role. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. It is produced by Kiran, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Sneha Desai has penned the screenplay and dialogues with Divyanidhi Sharma credited for additional dialogues.

Laapataa Ladies is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh, Laapataa Ladies is a story of two brides Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally get swapped on a train. One is taken away home by the groom, while the other is left stranded at a railway station. It is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions.

Sneha Desai about Laapataa Ladies

Recently, writer Sneha Desai talked about the film with news agency PTI. She had said, "We wanted to celebrate the goodness in people. So, even though the film contains a lot a feminist message, we've not gone through the male bashing because the male characters are very good, barring a couple who are villains. There is a part of them which is so good, naive, and innocent that we wanted to celebrate."

