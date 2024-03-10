Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 9: Kiran Rao film witnesses growth, mints almost 1 crore on second Saturday

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 9: The film, directed by Kiran Rao, witnessed a jump in its collection at the domestic box office on its second Saturday. As per Sacnilk.com, Laapataa Ladies has minted nearly ₹8 crore so far in India. The film stars newcomers Pratibha Ratna, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel. (Also Read | Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 8) Sparsh Shrivastav and Nitanshi Goel in a still from Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

Laapataa Ladies box office

The film minted ₹6.05 crore in the first week. It collected ₹60 lakh on the second Friday. Laapataa Ladies earned ₹90 lakh nett in India on its ninth day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹7.55 crore in India. The film opened in theatres to positive reviews from critics and audience.

Laapataa Ladies' song

Recently, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the team of Laapataa Ladies released the song Dheeme Dheeme from the film. It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Ram Sampath. Lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire. The song narrates the story of brides and their lives with the backdrop of rural India.

Laapataa Ladies plot

The film is a comic take on two brides in rural India. Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, Laapataa Ladies is a story of the brides Phool and Pushpa. They accidentally get swapped during a train journey. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer, Kishan, takes it upon himself to probe the case.

About Laapataa Ladies

The film released in theatres on March 1. Laapataa Ladies also stars Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions. Laapataa Ladies is produced by Kiran, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Sneha Desai has penned the dialogues and screenplay.

Divyanidhi Sharma is credited for additional dialogues. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Laapataa Ladies premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023. It received a standing ovation at the festival.

