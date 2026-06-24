Liam Payne's 9-year-old son, Bear, named sole inheritor of his $29 million estate

Late singer Liam Payne's son, Bear, has been named as the sole beneficiary of his multi-million dollar estate, stated People, citing court documents, Liam Payne with his son Bear. (Pic: Cheryl/Instagram)

Bear is the sole heir to Liam's $29 million estate The former One Direction member's nine-year-old son, Bear, has become the inheritor of USD 29,007,998 from his estate. As mentioned in the documents, while some of the money can be used now, the majority of it will be held in a trust until Bear turns 18.

Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony, welcomed his first and only child, son Bear, with singer Cheryl. In May 2025, Cheryl was named as the administrator of Payne's estate, seven months after he died without a will.

At the time, the documents indicated that the gross value of the late singer's estate in the UK amounted to USD 38 million, and the net value was about USD 32.2 million.

When Liam and Cheryl welcomed Bear On March 22 2017, Payne and Cheryl announced their son's arrival. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this; she's really made my dreams come true," the late singer wrote on Instagram.

When Liam spoke about fatherhood In a previous interview, Payne opened up on fatherhood, stating that he always wanted to be a young father.

"I always wanted to be a young dad. I had my son at a young age, and you think it would be a magical thing, that you're going to grow up one day into the person you're supposed to be. But it took a lot to find my footing. I figured, Dad takes care of everyone, that's what he does, so my thing was to cook," he said, as quoted by People.