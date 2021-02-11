Liger release date revealed, Paras Chhabra enters Bigg Boss 14 house

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Liger: Karan Johar reveals release date of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday-starrer. See new poster

Release date of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated film Liger has been revealed. The Puri Jagannadh film will hit theatres on September 9. Karan Johar made the announcement along with a new poster featuring Vijay.

Priyanka Chopra says she spied on Nick Jonas when he took her mom out for lunch: ‘I sent my security to take pictures'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas blew through relationship milestones at a dizzying pace, with him flying to Mumbai with her to meet her family within a month of their first date. He took her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, out to lunch when she was busy with a meeting. However, she was ‘curious’ and sent her security to tail them.

Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post on men and women, fans wonder if Rohman Shawl and she have split

Sushmita Sen on Wednesday posted a cryptic note on relationships and how men and women approach it. Some of her fans were worried that she may have broken off with model Rohman Shawl.

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 127: Paras Chhabra enters to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, talks about Pavitra Punia

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was full of drama and fights as Rahul Vaidya got upset with close friend Aly Goni while Rakhi Sawant asked Paras Chhabra about his relationship with Pavitra Punia. Paras came on the show to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is playing proxy for Eijaz Khan.

Sara Ali Khan gives hilarious commentary before wisdom teeth extraction, shares update post surgery

Sara Ali Khan shared a funny update from the operating table minutes before the removal of her wisdom teeth. She tried to give a commentary but struggled with the Hindi word for ‘extraction’. She also gave an update after the surgery, reassuring fans that it went well.

