IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post on men and women, fans wonder if Rohman Shawl and she have split
Sushmita Sen and Rohmal Shawl have been dating for a few years now.
Sushmita Sen and Rohmal Shawl have been dating for a few years now.
bollywood

Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post on men and women, fans wonder if Rohman Shawl and she have split

  • Sushmita Sen on Wednesday posted a cryptic note on relationships and how men and women approach it. Some of her fans were worried that she may have broken off with model Rohman Shawl.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:09 AM IST

Sushmita Sen had her fans worried on Wednesday as she shared a cryptic note on Instagram. Some wondered if her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and she had ended their relationship.

She posted an anonymous quote which read: "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, She will." Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption: "Moral of the story... "He won’t, She will" #factcheck #truethat I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah."


While a number of fans agreed with her assertion, some were positively worried. One said "ur brave", while another wrote "queen has said the ultimate truth". A third person said "She broke up with @rohmanshawl I think".

Since the time they began dating, Sushmita and Rohman have usually posted love-filled messages for each other. Sushmita, her two daughters Renee and Alisah and Rohman have lived like a family unit. They have gone on holidays together and he is often spotted at her family functions. They recently celebrated Christmas and New Year in Dubai.

Also read: Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana Ranaut's 'arrogant' tweet

There is also constant talk of marriage. Speaking to the Times of India, Rohman had said: "Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘ Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later)."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushmita sen rohman shawl renee sen alisah sen bollywood

Related Stories

Sushmita Sen has two adopted daughters - Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen has two adopted daughters - Renee and Alisah.
bollywood

Sushmita’s daughter Renee reveals why she chose to not know biological parents

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee said that she never felt the need to know about her biological parents. She also expressed her desire to adopt children someday.
READ FULL STORY
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
bollywood

Rohman posts photo from birthday bash on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Rohman Shawl showered praise on his 'in-house photographer', girlfriend Sushmita Sen, as he shared a picture from his birthday party on a yacht.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Sushmita Sen and Rohmal Shawl have been dating for a few years now.
Sushmita Sen and Rohmal Shawl have been dating for a few years now.
bollywood

Sushmita shares cryptic post, fans wonder if Rohman and she have split

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:09 AM IST
  • Sushmita Sen on Wednesday posted a cryptic note on relationships and how men and women approach it. Some of her fans were worried that she may have broken off with model Rohman Shawl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas and mother Dr Madhu Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas and mother Dr Madhu Chopra.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra says she spied on Nick Jonas when he took her mom out for lunch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra admitted to having Nick Jonas tailed when he took her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, out to lunch for the first time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha supports the protesting farmers.
Sonakshi Sinha supports the protesting farmers.
bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha narrates poem on farmers, salutes 'the hands that feed us'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • Sonakshi Sinha came out in support of protesting farmers and narrated a poem which tried to explain why they have taken to the streets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan got her wisdom teeth removed.
Sara Ali Khan got her wisdom teeth removed.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan gives hilarious commentary before wisdom teeth extraction. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan took fans through the process of her wisdom teeth extraction with her funny Hindi commentary. However, she struggled with the Hindi word for extraction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone was excited about doing laundry on her bachelorette.
Deepika Padukone was excited about doing laundry on her bachelorette.
bollywood

Deepika would do laundry twice a day during her bachelorette, reveals friend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone's childhood friend, Hitesha Mehta, revealed in a new video that the actor would do laundry twice a day during her bachelorette, as she found it 'exciting'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman runs on the beach.
Milind Soman runs on the beach.
bollywood

Milind Soman defends controversial nude photo: 'I feel this is Indian culture'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • Model-actor Milind Soman has spoken about a controversial nude picture he posted last year, in celebration of his birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
bollywood

Kangana threatens to quit Twitter; some celebrate, others want to leave with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • Twitter users were torn after Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday threatened to quit the platform, and move to a competing app instead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan on the sets of an ad shoot.
Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan on the sets of an ad shoot.
bollywood

Farah barges in during Shilpa’s ad shoot, accuses her of 'pet pe laat'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • In a funny video, Farah Khan jokingly accused Shilpa Shetty of depriving her of work by doing an ad that she was originally supposed to do. Watch what happened next.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stakovic with son Agastya at the pool.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stakovic with son Agastya at the pool.
bollywood

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic take son Agastya on his first pool outing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic have shared several candid pictures from their son Agastya's first pool outing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • A new picture of Alia Bhatt, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt from their Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.
bollywood

Gauri shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika gushes over him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Gauri Khan posted a cute photo of son AbRam wearing boxing gloves and called him '(her) Mike Tyson'. Friends and fans gushed over the adorable picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kalki Koechlin did a photoshoot weeks after having daughter Sappho.
Kalki Koechlin did a photoshoot weeks after having daughter Sappho.
bollywood

Kalki recalls running to feed baby Sappho at photoshoot weeks after giving birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • Kalki Koechlin reminisced about what it was like to return to work three weeks after giving birth to daughter Sappho. She shared a gorgeous picture from her photoshoot as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have completed 16 years of marriage.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have completed 16 years of marriage.
bollywood

Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu on 16th wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to wish her husband, Mahesh Babu, on their 16th wedding anniversary. He also posted on Instagram to wish her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
bollywood

Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana's 'arrogant' tweet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Ishaan Khatter has shared a statement by Meryl Streep, in which the legendary actor spoke about being an ordinary person, after Kangana Ranaut's tweets hailing herself as an extraordinary being.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
bollywood

Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar 'devastated' on learning of Rajiv Kapoor's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • Pakistani actor Zeba Bakthiar, who made her film debut with Henna in 1991, was shocked to hear of the death of Rajiv Kapoor, who had produced the film with Randhir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP