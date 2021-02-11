Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post on men and women, fans wonder if Rohman Shawl and she have split
- Sushmita Sen on Wednesday posted a cryptic note on relationships and how men and women approach it. Some of her fans were worried that she may have broken off with model Rohman Shawl.
Sushmita Sen had her fans worried on Wednesday as she shared a cryptic note on Instagram. Some wondered if her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and she had ended their relationship.
She posted an anonymous quote which read: "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, She will." Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption: "Moral of the story... "He won’t, She will" #factcheck #truethat I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah."
While a number of fans agreed with her assertion, some were positively worried. One said "ur brave", while another wrote "queen has said the ultimate truth". A third person said "She broke up with @rohmanshawl I think".
Since the time they began dating, Sushmita and Rohman have usually posted love-filled messages for each other. Sushmita, her two daughters Renee and Alisah and Rohman have lived like a family unit. They have gone on holidays together and he is often spotted at her family functions. They recently celebrated Christmas and New Year in Dubai.
There is also constant talk of marriage. Speaking to the Times of India, Rohman had said: "Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘ Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later)."
