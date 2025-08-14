Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Liked Saare Jahaan Se Accha? It's time for Salakaar and Special Ops!

ByShaheen Sharookh Irani
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 04:13 pm IST

Pratik Gandhi-Sunny Hinduja's Saare Jahaan Se Accha is one among the many OTT offerings this Independence Day. Here’s a look at similar subjects.

Pratik Gandhi-Sunny Hinduja's Saare Jahaan Se Accha is now streaming on OTT. With the theme around Independence Day, the series explores India’s conflict with its neighbouring country, Pakistan. There are various OTT series and films that tap into the patriot within you. Right from the show with a very similar theme aka Naveen Kasturia's Salakaar to the ever binge-watchable Special Ops franchise, featuring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role, there's a variety of content on OTTplay Premium that you are bound to love if you liked watching Saare Jahaan Se Accha.

Naveen Kasturia in Salakaar, Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops 2
Naveen Kasturia in Salakaar, Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops 2

Projects to stream on OTTplay if you liked Saare Jahaan Se Accha

Salakaar

Naveen Kasturia-Mouni Roy's recently released show Salakaar has a theme that is very similar to Saare Jahaan Se Accha. Both are about the India-Pakistan conflict.

Special Ops

While Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops seasons 1 and 2 will remain forever iconic, Special Ops 1.5 also holds a special place in people's hearts. Special Ops season 1 tackled the attack on Parliament house in Delhi, India. Season 2 was based on the human vs AI concept. Special Ops 1.5 told the story of the lead character Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon.

Criminal Justice

Pankaj Tripathi's Criminal Justice franchise remains one of the most loved. The recently released series A Family Matter has connected most with people, especially when it comes to the ending of the show.

Aarya

Sushmita Sen had left one-and-all surprised when she delivered a thriller like Aarya. Revolving around a political backdrop, Aarya is gripping in various moments.

Tehran

John Abraham's Tehran follows an Indian spy who is caught up in a different country, in the middle of a war-like situation. This soldier, abandoned by his own country, witnesses hell and more in the film.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Liked Saare Jahaan Se Accha? It's time for Salakaar and Special Ops!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On