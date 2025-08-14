Liked Saare Jahaan Se Accha? It's time for Salakaar and Special Ops!

Pratik Gandhi-Sunny Hinduja's Saare Jahaan Se Accha is now streaming on OTT. With the theme around Independence Day, the series explores India’s conflict with its neighbouring country, Pakistan. There are various OTT series and films that tap into the patriot within you. Right from the show with a very similar theme aka Naveen Kasturia's Salakaar to the ever binge-watchable Special Ops franchise, featuring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role, there's a variety of content on OTTplay Premium that you are bound to love if you liked watching Saare Jahaan Se Accha. Naveen Kasturia in Salakaar, Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops 2

Projects to stream on OTTplay if you liked Saare Jahaan Se Accha

Naveen Kasturia-Mouni Roy's recently released show Salakaar has a theme that is very similar to Saare Jahaan Se Accha. Both are about the India-Pakistan conflict.

While Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops seasons 1 and 2 will remain forever iconic, Special Ops 1.5 also holds a special place in people's hearts. Special Ops season 1 tackled the attack on Parliament house in Delhi, India. Season 2 was based on the human vs AI concept. Special Ops 1.5 told the story of the lead character Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon.

Pankaj Tripathi's Criminal Justice franchise remains one of the most loved. The recently released series A Family Matter has connected most with people, especially when it comes to the ending of the show.

Sushmita Sen had left one-and-all surprised when she delivered a thriller like Aarya. Revolving around a political backdrop, Aarya is gripping in various moments.

John Abraham's Tehran follows an Indian spy who is caught up in a different country, in the middle of a war-like situation. This soldier, abandoned by his own country, witnesses hell and more in the film.