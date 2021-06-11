Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Lisa Haydon reveals her third child with husband Dino Lalvani is due on June 22: 'It might happen sooner'
Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani had in February announced that they are expecting a daughter.
bollywood

Lisa Haydon reveals her third child with husband Dino Lalvani is due on June 22: 'It might happen sooner'

  • Lisa Haydon has announced her due date for her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. She is expecting a baby girl this time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 02:39 PM IST

Model and actor Lisa Haydon has announced that she and her husband businessman Dino Lalvani will welcome their third child, a daughter, on June 22. However, she added that she can 'feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner'. Lisa also spoke about the couple's reaction after the birth of their two sons--Zack and Leo.

In February, Lisa Haydon had announced that she and Dino Lalvani are expecting a daughter. The couple tied the knot in October 2016, after dating for a year. Dino is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani.

“Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel'," News 18 quoted her interview with Harper’s Bazaar India.

She also added, “Zack, who is four now, is very excited about the prospect of having a little sister…I think he was a bit jealous when Leo came along, but he is now looking forward to being a big brother."

In June, Lisa Haydon, along with her sons, featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India magazine. She was seen wearing a white bikini top paired with a black and white skirt. Zack and Leo wore casual beachwear as they posed with her.

She had shared the pictures and captioned the post, "So proud of this little moment with allll my babies . We shot this photo first and this was the only five mins they both kept still and looked at the camera. Thank God for small mercies Thank you team @bazaarindia for your friendship and support through EVERY phase of life. And to the amazing team that pulled this off here in HK!..."

Also Read | Rupali Ganguly remembers 'angel' father Anil Ganguly: 'I wish papa just once more I could hug you tight'

Lisa's last big-screen performance was in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. She has also hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.

