Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rupali Ganguly remembers 'angel' father Anil Ganguly: 'I wish papa just once more I could hug you tight'
Rupali Ganguly with her son Rudransh.
Rupali Ganguly with her son Rudransh.
tv

Rupali Ganguly remembers 'angel' father Anil Ganguly: 'I wish papa just once more I could hug you tight'

  • Rupali Ganguly has penned a note for her late father Anil Ganguly. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:45 PM IST

Actor Rupali Ganguly on Friday remembered her father, director-screenwriter Anil Ganguly, and penned a note for him. Calling him an angel, Rupali expressed her wish to once more 'hug (him) tight'.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali Ganguly shared several pictures of herself and her son Rudransh in their home as her father Anil Ganguly's pictures adorned the wall in the background.

She captioned her post, "I have an Angel watching over me ...... I call him Pappa Pappa I want u to know , I feel u watching us everywhere we go ... U protect me and guide me always -that I understand I would give up everything.... to just once more , hold ur hand ....I know now , everything u said was absolutely right I wish I wish Pappa, just once more I could hug u tight ....#fatherdaughter #father #love #missingyou #nomakeup #nofilter #notperfect #instagood #rupaliganguly #jaimatadi #jaimahakal."


Reacting to the post, fans poured their love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "He is always with you rups!! And the caption touched my heart." Another said, "You looking so pretty." A third wrote, "I can feel you ... Recently I have also lost my father.... Miss him so so much." A fourth said, "Beautiful picture &so pretty ma'am." A fifth wrote, "& I WAS YOUR PAPA'S DIRECTOR-ASSISTANT FOR SOME TIME....."

Anil worked in Hindi cinema from the 1970s to the 1990s and is best known for Kora Kagaz (1974), Tapasya (1975) and Saaheb (1985).

Also Read: Sussanne Khan gives better look at her blonde bob and bedroom in new Instagram video

Rupali is currently seen playing the lead role in the popular show Anupamaa. She is known for acting in shows such as Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, and Sanjivani. She was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2006.

She tied the knot with husband businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013 and welcomed Rudransh, their first child, in 2015.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rupali ganguly rupali ganguly on shooting tv show anupamaa shooting for tv show anupamaa sarabhai vs sarabhai bigg boss + 4 more

Related Stories

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son Aaravv in February 2021.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son Aaravv in February 2021.
tv

Anita quits acting, says 'work is the last thing on my mind right now'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 12:51 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani has said that she has quit acting. She added that it was pre-decided that she would give up work whenever she had a child.
READ FULL STORY
Dilip Kumar is being discharged from the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.
Dilip Kumar is being discharged from the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.
bollywood

Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, family friend shares health update

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • Dilip Kumar is being discharged from the PD Hinduja hospital after several days of treatment for a bilateral pleural effusion. His family friend Faisal Farooqui shared an update on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.