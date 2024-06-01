Lok Sabha election 2024 poll results live: Coming soon to a theatre near you; here's how to book tickets online

Multiplex chain MovieMax will screen Lok Sabha election 2024 results live at its theatres in Maharashtra, including locations in Mumbai. Bookings are now open online on Paytm for the six-hour-long show, titled Election Results 2024, which will begin at 9 am. As per a report by Mid-Day, insiders deny that the move to screen poll results has anything to do with a largely dry spell at theatres in recent months. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana bring AbRam to polling booth in Mumbai. Watch You can now watch the Lok Sabha election results live in a theatre. (Representative photo: Shutterstock)

Apparent response to Ram Mandir inauguration?

As per the portal, the film exhibitor’s decision was motivated by the audience’s apparent response to the screening of the Ram Mandir inauguration. “MovieMax received a positive response to the Ram Mandir ceremony. We have also screened the T20 tournament earlier. We will do it again for the next edition. Such non-film events also become celebrations for the audience. The election results can also be looked at as a festival, where people having different favourites come together under one roof, combined with entertainment that we provide via surround system, big screen and food options,” the source told Mid-Day.

Multiplex chain MovieMax to screen six-hour-long event live.

More details

Reportedly close to 12 slots have been allotted for the poll results' live screening across MovieMax theatres. The Mid-Day source said the theatre chain is in talks to get permission for screenings in other states apart from Maharashtra.

The source said, “Right now, local authorities across states are busy with elections. But we are hopeful that we will get to screen the results in other states as well... as the local authorities are informed, we will get enough help from them. At the same time, our own security will be tight enough. In a closed environment, even if there’s any disturbance, it can be dealt with quickly. We understand security concerns but we are confident that our audience will have a smooth experience."

Dry spell at theatres another motive?

The poll results screening comes amid a largely dry spell at the theatres. No big films except Mr and Mrs Mahi and Srikanth, both starring Rajkummar Rao, have hit the screens in the past month. Sources close to MovieMax, however, denied that the decision had any relation to Bollywood’s absence in the cinemas.

The source also said that the decision was 'only motivated by giving the audience a different engaging experience'. As bookings for the screening of election results opened on Friday afternoon, the source added it was too early to share the number of tickets sold.