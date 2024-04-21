Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 2: Dibakar Banerjee and Ekta Kapoor film slips further, earns 12 lakh

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection

Per the portal, the film had an overall 5.56 percent Hindi occupancy on day 2. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2 ) earned ₹15 lakh nett in India on day 1, Friday, and has taken it total to ₹27 lakh after two days in theatres.

Dibakar on LSD 2 opening

Dibakar Banerjee has said that the reason behind the film's low opening is that it had a limited release. He said in a new interview with The Indian Express, “Sometimes, a film has that transgressive quality which transgresses its immediate audience by some quirk of fate, destiny and real situation. Sometimes, through brute force. If you have the money. For example, what is happening right now. LSD 2 has released today, there is another film that has released today, and the ground reality is that about two weeks ago another huge film released, that unfortunately didn’t do well for itself.”

He added, “But it had booked many cinema theatres in advance. It had spent that money, so now those screens can’t be used, or one is still figuring out what to do with those screens, someone must be making furious calls in closed rooms in terms of adjusting monies, figuring out what the deal is. But those screens are booked, so there are only that many screens left for LSD and other films to come and find the best screens. So, it is also about power. Who is more powerful?”

About the film

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 features three stories about sex and betrayal in today's digital age and stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh alongside Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy and Uorfi Javed.

The first story, Like, revolves around Noor (Paritosh Tiwari), a transitioning female. The second story, Share, revolves around a trans woman, Kullu (Bonita Rajpurohit), who works at one of the metro stations and is also a vlogger. The third story, Download, revolves around a young gamer (Abhinav Singh), whose thirst for more followers lands him in trouble.