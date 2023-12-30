Madhu Chopra praises Nick Jonas for taking care of Malti when Priyanka Chopra is away: ‘He may be a foreigner but…’

Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra recently heaped praises on her daughter and son-in-law Nick Jonas as she opened up about her family. In an interview with Free Press Journal, Madhu revealed how family-oriented Nick is as he takes care of his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas when Priyanka goes out for work. Madhu further said that Priyanka has been handling motherhood better than her. Also read: Meera Chopra says she didn't get any help from cousins Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra Dr Madhu Chopra is all praises for her daughter Priyanka Chopra and son-in-law Nick Jonas.

Madhu Chopra: Nick Jonas is a loving jamaai

Madhu Chopra said, “I really love and respect him (Nick Jonas). He is a loving and respectful jamaai (son-in-law). We respect each other and discuss everything but we do draw a line somewhere between us. We all enjoy each other’s company as a wholesome family. Nick may be a foreigner but I find him to be a family person. Priyanka and Nick share the same ethical values and he too ensures, family is the key for progressing in life.”

Madhu Chopra feels Priyanka handles motherhood better than her

“I see Priyanka and Nick supporting each other professionally too so well. When Priyanka is out on any assignments he takes care of Malti. We are so blessed to have him. I feel so content now as Priyanka is shouldering her motherhood responsibilities better than me,” she added about Priyanka who is now a mother to a one-year-old. Talking about Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Madhu called her ‘darling’, and also said, “It was a dream for me to become a grandmother. I am so happy that they have fulfilled my wish. Malti is a darling. My life now revolves in and around her.”

Nick and Priyanka

Priyanka and Nick recently completed five years of their marriage and celebrated their wedding anniversary. They had tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in India. They had their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy and announced the news in a joint statement, shared on social media in January 2022.

Priyanka will be next seen in the film Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. In Bollywood, she has also signed Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Nick was last seen in The Good Half, alongside a cameo appearance in Priyanka's Love Again. He \was earlier seen busy with the Jonas Brothers' concerts and shows across the US.

