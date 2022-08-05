Madhuri Dixit wishes 'power house of talent' Kajol on 48th birthday: 'May you keep entertaining us yet stay real'

As Kajol turned 48 on Friday, several Bollywood celebrities including actor-husband Ajay Devgn and actors Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh, among many others, wished her. Kajol, who was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga, had earlier shared a glimpse of a pre-birthday celebration with her team. Read more: Ajay Devgn shares glam pictures of Kajol to wish her on birthday, fans react

Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Madhuri Dixit shared a picture of Kajol and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the power house of talent. May you keep entertaining us with your terrific performances, yet keeping yourself so real. Lots of love to you.” Kajol’s sister, actor Tanishaa Mukerji shared a throwback picture of her with Kajol to mark the occasion.

Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma wished Kajol on her birthday via Instagram Stories.

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared an old picture of Kajol from her 1995 film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the lovely Kajol… tons of love always.” Actor Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram Stories to wish Kajol on her birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday Kajol, wishing you love and light always.” Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a photo of the actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday Kajol Ma’am, may your infectious energy keep flowing forever!! Lots and lots of love and have a fantastic year.”

Recently, Kajol completed 30 years in the film industry. To mark the special occasion, her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, also congratulated her by sharing a sweet note on social media. Kajol will next be seen in Salaam Venky, a film by Revathi. It is rumoured that she also has a cameo alongside actor Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Recently, Kajol announced she will star in her first web series that will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In a short clip shared by the streaming platform, Kajol jokingly recreated a moment from her 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and announced her debut. She said, “Haan haan mein hee hun (Yes, it is me).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON