Mahavatar Narsimha completes 50 days in theatres, emerges as a blockbuster with over 300 crore worldwide collection

Director Ashwin Kumar’s animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. For an animated film with a budget of just ₹40 crore, the film has defied all expectations and done exceptionally well at the box office. The film arrived in theatres with minimal expectations and went on to break several records. Mahavatar Narsimha has crossed ₹300 crore at the global box office. Mahavatar Narsimha has beaten Disney and Marvel films to become the highest-grossing animated film in India.

Mahavatar Narsimha clocks 50 days in theatres

On Friday, the makers shared that the film has now completed 50 days at the box office. The film was released in theatres on July 25. In a post on X, the official account of Hombale Films wrote, “𝐀 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 🦁🔥UNSTOPPABLE! 𝟓𝟎 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 of #MahavatarNarsimha in theatres and still ROARING across 200+ cinemas! Your Unwavering Love made this HISTORIC MILESTONE possible. We’re grateful beyond words.”

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first of the seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The film, backed by Hombale Films, chronicles the exploits of the Narsimha avatar of Lord Vishnu and the tale of Prahlad.

In an interview with HT, director Ashwin Kumar said, “The journey has been a labour of love, completely through and through. Each frame meticulously rendered has been nothing short of a miracle. For it to come together as one harmonious unit is something of a miracle in itself. Nothing of this magnitude has been attempted before in India.”

A hit with children and family audiences, Mahavatar Narsimha's success has ensured the sequels see the light of day. Upcoming titles in the franchise include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and Mahavatar Kalki (2035–2037). The film was released in both 2D and 3D formats and dubbed in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.