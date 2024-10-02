Mahima Chaudhry says she begged Ajay Devgn, Prakash Jha to keep her car accident a secret as she feared…

Mahima Chaudhry is geared up for her comeback film The Signature, after a gap of eight years. The actor recently spoke about her near-fatal car accident during the shoot of Dil Kya Kare in 1999. Mahima, in an interview with Radio Nasha recalled how she requested Ajay Devgn and Prakash Jha to keep it a secret as she feared boycott from film industry. (Also read: Mahima Chaudhry advised Hina Khan to get cancer treatment in India over US: ‘The medicine is the same’) Mahima Chaudhry recently revealed how Ajay Devgn, Prakash Jha supported her post her car accident.

Mahima Chaudhry recalls her near-fatal car accident

Mahima, while speaking about the incident stated that, “When my accident happened, I didn’t realise that I have these many cuts on my face. I found later when I went to the bathroom and saw the mirror. Before that, I was telling Prakash ji (Prakash Jha, director) that if nothing has happened, let’s shoot. Because doctors were done with the scans etc. He said, ‘No no, let’s wait, we’ll just go out and talk about dates.’ When I saw my face, I realised that my face is injured. When Ajay and Prakash ji came back, my first thing was ‘please don’t tell anyone that I have gone through this. Let me at least try and see what I can salvage my career with.’ It is just immense that no one from the production never told anyone. 20 years later, I told the story and that’s when people got to know. It is commendable. I used to go on set and everyone could see it.”

She further said, “That was tough because I was very young when I went through that. Ajay used to say that after surgeries, it would all be fine but I didn’t believe it. I was thinking of other career options. Even today, my one eye is smaller than the other. Back then, it was very stressful. I never faced the camera straight. I would always angle my face a bit.”

Mahima Chaudhry's acting career

Mahima made her acting debut with Subhash Ghai's romantic-drama Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She also featured movies such as in Daag: The Fire, Dhadkan, Saaya, Baghban, LOC: Kargil and others.

Mahima will be next seen in Gajendra Ahire's The Signature, featuring Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor and others in pivotal roles. She also has a supporting role in Kangana Ranaut' Emergency.