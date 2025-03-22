Mahira Sharma again clarifies relationship status with Mohammed Siraj: ‘Stop spreading rumours’

Actor Mahira Sharma has denied rumours of a romantic relationship with cricketer Mohammed Siraj. She went to social media to set the record straight and put an end to speculation. Also read: Is Bigg Boss 13-fame Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Actor's mother says ‘it’s completely false' Mahira Sharma's post comes after she was teased by photographers in Mumbai about her connection with the cricketer.

Mahira sets the record straight

Mahira took to her Instagram Stories to address the speculation, issuing a clear and direct message that the rumours surrounding her and Mohammed are entirely baseless and should be put to rest immediately.

Taking to her Instagram handle on March 21, Mahira wrote, “Stop spreading rumours, I’m not dating anyone.”

Mahira's Insta story.

Her social media post comes after she was teased by photographers in Mumbai about her connection with the cricketer. On March 20, when Mahira made an appearance at an award ceremony, photographers asked her about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and her preferred team. The exchange was captured on video and subsequently emerged on social media.

Yesterday, the cricketer also took to social media to request photographers to refrain from asking questions about him to others. He took to his Instagram story on March 21 to share, “I request paparazzi's to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends".

About the romance buzz

For several months, rumours have been swirling about a romantic connection between Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma, who rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. ETimes reported that Mahira and Siraj are "romantically involved." The report claimed that sources close to the two revealed they are dating, although they have been keeping their relationship private. It further stated that they had been getting to know each other over the past few months.

The rumours intensified after Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram posts, and the two started following each other on the platform.

In the past, during an interview with Filmy Gyan, Mahira was asked about fans commenting that they are heartbroken about the news of her dating Mohammed Siraj. To which, Mahira responded, "Kisi ka kuch nahi hai (There is nothing). I'm not dating anyone."

The host asked her how she deals with such news and reports of link-ups as a public figure. Mahira said, "Fans can connect you with anyone. We can't stop them. When I work, I am linked to them (co-stars) too. They make edits and all. But I don't give much importance to all this. If you like this, do it, but there is nothing like this."

Mahira gained widespread recognition with her participation in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, Mahira was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra. The two met on Bigg Boss 13 and fell in love. However, they parted ways in 2023.