Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser: Diljit Dosanjh tells dreamy love story interrupted by Partition; fans get Love Aaj Kal vibes

The teaser opens with Diljit Dosanjh sitting beside his grandfather, played by Naseeruddin Shah. He begins by introducing the story and says, “Kahani hai romantic, jo 78 years se inke mind main chal rahi hai. Yeh kissa hai ek sapno ki duniya ka (Story is romantic, which is stuck in his head for 78 years. It's tale from the world of dreams).”

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh received praise for their previous collaboration in Amar Singh Chamkila. The duo is now returning with another project, this time a romantic drama titled Main Vaapas Aaunga. The teaser of the film was recently released and has already received a strong response from viewers online.

The video then moves into a series of visuals showing a love story between characters played by Vedang Raina and Sharvari. Vedang appears to be playing the younger version of Naseeruddin Shah’s character. The teaser shows moments of their romance, set in an earlier period. However, the story takes a turn when the events of the Partition of India separate the couple. The characters are forced to part ways during the chaos of the time. Before leaving, Vedang’s character promises that he will return one day.

Towards the end of the teaser, the narrative returns to the present day. Diljit is shown playing a film on a projector for his grandfather. In a lighter moment, he addresses the audience and asks them to “like, share and subscribe”. The teaser ends with him asking the audience to use hashtag “#Partition”, linking the love story to the historical backdrop. Sharing the teaser on social media, Applause Entertainment wrote, “Yeh kissa hai sapnon ki duniya ka! (It's tale from the world of dreams) A story of love and longing. Main Vaapas Aaunga in cinemas on June 12.”

Soon after the teaser was released, fans began reacting to it across social media platforms. Many viewers shared emotional responses to the visuals and the theme of an unfinished love story. One comment read, “This is so dreamy.” Another wrote, “Crying already.” Some users also compared the tone of the teaser to Imtiaz Ali’s earlier romantic films. A few fans said it reminded them of Love Aaj Kal, with comments such as “Made Love Aaj Kal again” and “Reminds me of Love Aaj Kal.”