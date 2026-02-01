Border 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film sees growth, mints over ₹274 crore

Border 2 box office collection day 10: Helmed by Anurag Singh, the war drama witnessed a growth in its numbers on its second Sunday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹274 crore in India by Sunday. Border 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 23. Border 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

Border 2 domestic box office collection day 10 The film earned ₹224.25 crore in its first week of release. On day 8, Border 2 collected ₹10.75 crore, with an average occupancy of 15% across 5202 shows. The film earned ₹17.75 crore from 4869 shows with an average occupancy of 27.9% on day 9.

On day 10, it minted ₹21.70 crore nett in India, according to early estimates. So far, Border 2 has collected ₹274.45 crore nett in India. The film's opening weekend surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in terms of weekend collections.

About Border 2 Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name, is backed by T-Series and J P Films. Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The Anurag Singh-directed movie released in theatres on January 23. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

Recently, Sunny celebrated the success of Border 2, dancing his heart out with his team. On his Instagram Stories, Sunny shared a video of himself and his team basking in the success with much joy. In the clip, Sunny, along with the team, sang and cut a cake.