    Border 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film sees growth, mints over ₹274 crore

    Border 2 box office collection day 10: The film earned over 21 crore in India on Sunday. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

    Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 10:29 PM IST
    Written by Ananya Das
    Border 2 box office collection day 10: Helmed by Anurag Singh, the war drama witnessed a growth in its numbers on its second Sunday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over 274 crore in India by Sunday. Border 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 23.

    Border 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.
    Border 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

    Border 2 domestic box office collection day 10

    The film earned 224.25 crore in its first week of release. On day 8, Border 2 collected 10.75 crore, with an average occupancy of 15% across 5202 shows. The film earned 17.75 crore from 4869 shows with an average occupancy of 27.9% on day 9.

    On day 10, it minted 21.70 crore nett in India, according to early estimates. So far, Border 2 has collected 274.45 crore nett in India. The film's opening weekend surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in terms of weekend collections.

    About Border 2

    Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name, is backed by T-Series and J P Films. Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The Anurag Singh-directed movie released in theatres on January 23. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

    Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

    Recently, Sunny celebrated the success of Border 2, dancing his heart out with his team. On his Instagram Stories, Sunny shared a video of himself and his team basking in the success with much joy. In the clip, Sunny, along with the team, sang and cut a cake.

