Malaika Arora gets nostalgic, shares old pics as her ‘baby boy’ Arhaan Khan turns 22: 'Mama loves you the mostest'

Television personality Malaika Arora has penned a note as her son Arhaan Khan turned 22. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Malaika also shared a bunch of pictures on Arhaan's special day. (Also Read | Malaika Arora reveals ‘initially it was a little tricky’ to co-parent son Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan) Malaika Arora shared a post on Instagram featuring her son Arhaan Khan.

Malaika wishes Arhaan with new post

In the first photo, a young Arhaan held his mother as she hugged him. Malaika was seen on her knees on the floor as the duo smiled for the camera. She wore a red dress while Arhaan was seen in school uniform. The second photo featured the duo taking a walk in a park. Both of them were dressed in winterwear.

Celebs, fans react to Malaika's post

A photo collage showed Arhaan inside swimming pool laughing. Another part had Malaika holding her baby in her arms. Arhaan played with his dog in the last picture. Sharing the post, Malaia wrote, “Happy birthday my baby boy (birthday cake) mama loves u the mostesttttttttttttttt (red heart emoji) @iamarhaankhan.”

Reacting to the post many celebrities, including Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Seema Sajdeh, Chunky Panday, Shibani Dandekar, and Sussanne Khan among others wished Arhaan on his birthday. Twinkle Khanna posted red heart emojis. A fan said, "Malla is a good mom no matter what people say." A fan said, "Such lovely pics. Happy Birthday to Arhaan."

About Arhaan, Malaika

Arhaan is the son of Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. He was born in 2002. Arbaaz and Malaika were married for 19 years before they parted ways in 2016. They were officially divorced in 2017. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since then.

Arhaan is currently pursuing his studies abroad. He is studying filmmaking in the US. Arbaaz is now married to makeup artist Sshura Khan. Malaika dated actor Arjun Kapoor for a few years before breaking up earlier this year.

Malaika is best known for her dance numbers Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Rangilo Maro Dholna and Munni Badnaam Hui among others. She has also appeared on several reality TV shows as a judge, including Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Got Talent.