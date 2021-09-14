Malaika Arora is in love with Kendall Jenner's sheer Met Gala outfit, not so much with Kim Kardashian's

Kendall Jenner's look from the Met Gala on Monday got a big thumbs up from Malaika Arora. Kendall arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in a sheer, bejewelled dress.

Kendall's gown was from Givenchy and inspired by the Hollywood classic, My Fair Lady. Sharing two pictures of Kendall on her Instagram Stories, Malaika called her ‘stunning’.

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.

Kendall's half-sister, Kim Kardashian's look, however, confused Malaika. “What's going on???,” Malaika asked, sharing a photo of Kim in her Balenciaga outfit. Kim was seen in a striking black face covering worn with a T-shirt dress, catsuit and boots. Her long ponytail was the only thing that wasn't covered in black fabric.

Malaika's best friend, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had a similar reaction to Kim's outfit. “Ye kya ho raha hai (What is happening),” she wrote with a picture of Kim and designer Demna Gvasalia, who wore a match black outfit with the same face covering.

This year's official theme of the fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute was American Independence, leaving plenty of room for interpretation. The gala, which raises money for the museum's Costume Institute, was pushed last year from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair marking the institute's 75th anniversary. It coincides with the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met's Anna Wintour Costume Center.

Malaika is currently seen on Supermodel of the Year on Colors. She is joined by Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar on the show.

Malaika is also dating actor Arjun Kapoor. She recently revealed that her son Arhaan, from her former marriage to actor Arbaaz Khan, is leaving home for higher studies. Sharing a picture with him recently, she wrote, “As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences… all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already.”