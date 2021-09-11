Malaika Arora reviews boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's film Bhoot Police, here's what she says

Actor and TV personality Malaika Arora has given the review of Bhoot Police featuring her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Taking to Instagram Stories, Malaika shared a picture of her screen as she watched the movie.

Malaika Arora shared the photo with several ghost stickers. She captioned the post, "OMGGGGG this was sooooo entertaining...Saifu @arjunkapoor @jacquelinef143 @yamigautam @tips". She also added, "Only on @disneyplushotstar."

Malaika have been in a relationship with Arjun for several years now. During an interview with radio host Sidharth Kannan, Arjun had spoken about Malaika, "My girlfriend knows me inside out from that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily."

The couple often share pictures featuring each other. Last month on Instagram Stories, Arjun gave a glimpse of Malaika as he shared her candid monochrome photo. He didn't caption the photo but wrote 'Saturday' tagging Malaika.

Bhoot Police, which released on Friday, also features Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jaaved Jaaferi and Rajpal Yadav. The horror-comedy has been directed by Pawan Kripalani and released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Giving its review of Bhoot Police, Hindustan Times said, "While it isn't as eye-winkingly sharp as Saif's Go Goa Gone, Bhoot Police is still a mildly amusing movie with moments of surprising emotional depth. But its over-reliance on genre cliches – expect everything from projectile vomit and wall-crawling ghouls to a creepy kid and a haunted forest – stops it from ever being more than a middling film that aims to please the masses."

Meanwhile, prior to Bhoot Police, Arjun featured in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson, starring Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. Earlier this year, he also starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring Parineeti Chopra.