Malaika Arora says her son Arhaan's friends are ‘confused’ what she does for a living; check out her response

From hosting dance reality shows to doing item numbers, Malaika Arora has done it all. The actor also makes headlines as a showstopper in various fashion shows. So what exactly does she does for a living? This is a question that her son Arhaan's friends seem to be confused about, as Malaika shared in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar. (Also read: Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan when did he 'lose his virginity'; he questions her about getting married again. Watch) Malaika Arora opened up about her career and family in a new interview.

What Malaika said

In the interview, Malaika said: “The other day, my son told me that his friends are confused about what exactly I do. They’re like… ‘So she’s done films, songs, she has been a VJ, a model, she’s on TV.’ For a child, even they get confused. But why do I need to pander to what exactly I do? I do what makes me feel good."

Malaika has done a number of songs in Bollywood songs, including Chaiyaa Chaiyaa from Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se…, Munni Badnaam Hui from Salman Khan's Dabbangg, Anarkali Disco Chali from Akshay Kumar's Housefull 2. Malaika also debuted with her own show Moving in with Malaika in 2022. She has also been a judge in a number of reality shows including India's Next Top Model, and India's Best Dancer.

More details

Earlier this year in April, Arhaan debuted his new vodcast, Dumb Biryani, which also featured an episode with Malaika. They talked about everything under the sun- sex, marriage and more.

Arhaan is Arbaaz Khan and Malaika’s only son, and was born in the year 2002. Arbaaz and Malaika were married for 19 years before they parted ways in 2016. They were officially divorced in 2017. Arbaaz is now married to makeup artist Sshura Khan. Malaika dated actor Arjun Kapoor for a couple of years.