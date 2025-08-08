Malti Marie is the happiest baby; Priyanka Chopra shares sweet glimpses of her concert life with dad Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra often takes to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos of her daily life with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, snippets from movie sets, and more. In her latest Instagram post, Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures from the last few weeks, which were spent in the company of her daughter Malti and her friends. (Also read: Malti Marie turns photographer as dad Nick Jonas performs on stage, fans call her ‘cutest hire ever’. Watch) Priyanka Chopra's photo album contained moments shared with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka's latest post

In the first picture, Priyanka was seen gushing with a small blackboard in her hands. Daughter Malti Marie had written ‘Mama’ on it with a chalk, and she cutely looked on, seated beside her. In another picture, Malti was seen standing right beside dad Nick Jonas as he rehearsed on stage with Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for the concert. Nick made sure Malti was beside him as he patted on her head.

Nick and Joe, along with Kevin Jonas, will begin their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, consisting of 52 concerts, from August 10.

In another shot, Malti turned photographer as she clicked a picture of Priyanka near the stage. Meanwhile, there was also a picture of Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra with his wife Neelam Upadhaya. Mannara Chopra was also seen in the same frame, and it seemed that they celebrated Rakhi together. In the caption, Priyanka said, “Snippets.. Here, there and everywhere🔊🥰💋.”

Priyanka was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video release Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.

As per sources, Priyanka is also said to be in talks with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a fiery special number in his upcoming film Love & War, which features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.