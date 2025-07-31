Malti steals the spotlight in Nick Jonas’ July dump, Priyanka Chopra notices similarity between Malti and Nick's curls

Actor-singer Nick Jonas gave his fans a sneak peek into his July vibes, and it was all about fun with Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti. The trio's adorable moments included Malti getting her game on with video games, while Priyanka couldn't help but notice Malti has the same curls Nick had when he was growing up. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently went for vacation in the Bahamas.

Nick Jonas’ Insta post

On Thursday morning, Nick took to Instagram to share a photo dump of special moments that stood out to him in July.

Nick's Instagram carousel post kicked off with a heartwarming family snap featuring him, Priyanka, and Malti. They are seen smiling and posing together during a lovely day out on the beach. The next photo in the carousel is an adorable shot of Nick and Priyanka running after Malti as she excitedly dashes into the water. The playful moment is from their recent vacation to the Bahamas.

It is followed by a series of photos and videos showcasing Malti enjoying new experiences, such as observing a fish tank, playing video games, watching Broadway and basking in the summer sunshine. The carousel concluded with a nostalgic image – a throwback photo of Nick with his brothers.

Nick shared the post with a simple caption, writing, “July”. Priyanka chimed in on the post, commenting on the adorable similarity between Malti's curls and Nick's childhood hairstyle.

“Same curls (Smiling face with heart eyes),” Priyanka wrote.

“Malti and Nick's curls,” one fan shared, with another mentioning, “Malti with the fish,” “Love that you are raising her with the classic arcade games,” one noted.

Fans flooded the comments section, gushing over Malti's curls, with comments such as "Malti's curls" and "Curl club”.

“Her curls… You already know baby girl looks just like daddy those Jonas genes are strong,” one comment read, with another reading, “This was the cutest dump ever … What a precious family.”

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 with a traditional Christian wedding and a Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogacy in January 2022. They often share heartfelt moments and memories with each other on social media.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video. Next, fans will once again see her in action mode in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka is also working on her comeback in India as she will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.

Meanwhile, Nick has been keeping busy with his Broadway show in New York in the first half of the year and is now concentrating on new music projects.