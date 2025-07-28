Malti engrossed in 'chirag' after watching Aladdin Broadway show with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas; chats with Jasmine

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer, Nick Jonas, watched the Broadway show of Aladdin at New York's New Amsterdam Theatre. The couple was accompanied by their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti watched Aladdin's Broadway show.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas watch Aladdin Broadway show

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the event. In a picture, Priyanka, Malti and Nick Jonas posed with the entire cast of Aladdin. The trio also posed with the main characters of Aladdin (Adi Roy), Jasmine (Sonya Balsara) and Genie. Priyanka edited Malti's photo to add a heart emoji, covering her face. Malti was seen busy with Aladdin's chirag (lamp) in another photo.

Malti talks with Genie and Jasmine

A clip showed Malti talking with Genie as everyone around them laughed. The toddler was also seen interacting with Sonya. In the clip, Priyanka was heard saying, "She's enamoured at the moment." Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it, "It was so magical to see the Broadway production of @aladdin with our little family."

Priyanka lauds Indians as Aladdin lead

Priyanka also talked about 'incredibly talented' Indians—Adi and Sonya. "Also, to see the two incredibly talented leads @adivroy @sonyabalsara who are Indian made my little heart flutter! You were all mesmerising! Thank you for the magic as always @disney," she concluded her post. She geo-tagged the location as New Amsterdam Theatre.

Reacting to the post, Sonya said, "Words can’t express how special it was to meet you and your family, thank you for being such an inspiration and pioneer for our community." Adi wrote, "Thanks for visiting Agrabah!! Glad yall could make it out." A fan said, "Malti meeting the cast is priceless." A person wrote, "That’s great they casted 2 Indian-Americans for the role!! Glad to see more brown representation in the arts."

Nick shares note too

Nick also shared a photo on his Instagram Stories from the event. He said, "Wow! What a memory for our family getting to see the incredible cast of @aladdin do their thing today on the Broadway stage. Such a wonderful production." He also tagged Priyanka.

This comes a day after Priyanka and Nick attended BLACKPINK's concert in New York. They shared videos as they sang Malti's “favourite morning song" APT by Rose.

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. In India, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.