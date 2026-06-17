Man forcefully enters Arbaaz Khan's car at Kolkata event; slapped, dragged out by security. Watch

The crowd is seen yelling, "Maria isko (Beat him)." The man again tries to approach Arbaaz, who is by then seated inside his car, but the security personnel stop him. He then says, “Meri mama log andar he hai (My men are inside).” This prompts the security staff to slap him. Soon after, three security personnel escort him away from the area.

Arbaaz Khan was in Kolkata this week for an event at the Mahajati Sadan Auditorium. The commotion seems to have taken place after the event, as Arbaaz was exiting. The video shows Arbaaz walking through a crowd of fans and photographers towards his vehicle. There, he sees a man sitting inside his car. Arbaaz appears visibly startled by the situation and seems upset. This prompts the security personnel to drag the man out of the star's car. However, the man then stands in front of the vehicle, proclaiming himself to be Arbaaz's fan.

Actor Arbaaz Khan recently faced a security breach while attending an event in Kolkata. A viral video from the event has been making the rounds on social media, showing an unidentified man forcefully entering the actor's car before being dragged out by his security.

On the work front, Arbaaz was last seen in Suzad Iqbal Khan's film Bihu Attack. The film, which also starred Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev, and Raza Murad, was panned by critics. The actor currently has films like Kesar Singh and Return Ticket in the pipeline.

Arbaaz's wife witty response to trolls Recently, Arbaaz's wife, Sshura Khan, made headlines after she gave a witty response to trolls. A troll asked her, "R u happy with old man," accompanied by a laughing emoji. Sshura responded with humour and wit, and wrote, “Are you for real? He’s not an old man, he’s a limited-edition vintage model."

For the unversed, Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The couple were married for roughly 19 years. They tied the knot on December 12, 1998, and their divorce was officially finalised in May 2017. They also have a son, Arhaan Khan, who was born in 2002.

After parting ways with Malaika, Arbaaz tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in an intimate private ceremony in December 2023. They welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Sipaara Khan, on October 5, 2025.