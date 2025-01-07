Manisha Koirala is a determined fitness enthusiast, hits the gym in Nepal hours after 7.1 magnitude earthquake

Manisha Koirala, 54, doesn't miss a beat when it comes to following her fitness schedule. The actor, who is currently in her hometown of Kathmandu, Nepal, hit the gym hours after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the city on Tuesday morning. (Also Read – Manisha Koirala on being called Madhuri Dixit's lookalike when she debuted: ‘I wasn’t flattered') Manisha Koirala hits the gym hours after Nepal earthquake.

Manisha hits the gym

Manisha took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning and shared a selfie video of her hitting the treadmill at a Kathmandu gym. She can be seen dressed in a navy blue jacket, a matching cap, with a pink scarf tied around her neck, and sunglasses resting on her cap. She wrote along with the video, “After #earthquake woke us up in the morning!!”

Manisha Koirala hits the gym hours after the earthquake in Nepal.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet's holiest cities on Tuesday, Chinese authorities said, killing at least 53 people and shaking buildings in neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and India. The quake hit at 9:05 AM. Nepal is not new to earthquakes. A magnitude 7.8 tremor struck near Kathmandu in 2015, killing about 9,000 people and injuring thousands in Nepal's worst ever earthquake.

Manisha's health history

Manisha was diagnosed with the last stage of ovarian cancer in 2012. “When I was diagnosed in Nepal, I was very fearful, obviously, like everybody else, extremely. We were in Jaslok Hospital. There also, when the doctors came, the two, three doctors, the top doctors, and I spoke to them, I felt I was going to die. And I felt this was the end of me. We knew some two, three known people, figures, we knew that they had gone to New York and done the treatment. And my grandfather also had gone to Sloan Kettering and done the treatment,” she had told ANI last year.

“There were a lot of times I remember I would break down and I would see only darkness, hopelessness and pain and fear...I knew one thing, if I got a second chance at life, I had to go and fix the score because life gave me so much. And I felt I was the one who ruined everything. So I wanted to correct that mistake. I felt responsible towards my work... because there were so many fans I had disappointed by doing bad films. I prayed that if I got a second chance, I really wanted to do the best that I could and not disappoint my fans,” Manisha had added.

Manisha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar last year.