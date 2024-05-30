Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence on divorces, substance abuse in Bollywood: 'Few incidents cannot prove…'

Manoj Bajpayee is currently enjoying high praise for his home-produced film, Bhaiyya Ji. Throughout his acting career, the actor has worked in various genres of cinema. In a recent interview with Sushant Sinha on his YouTube channel, Manoj discussed the issues of substance abuse and divorces in Bollywood. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reveals he struggles to understand Christopher Nolan's films: ‘Oppenheimer mujhe zyada samajh nahi aati’) Manoj Bajpayee recently addressed the issue of substance abuse in Bollywood.

Manaoh Bajpayee reacts to divorces in Bollywood

The Bhaiyya Ji actor, when quizzed about the same opined, “First of all, let’s call it Hindi Film Industry. It is a very small industry. Now, in this small industry, a lot of people need jobs. If someone is ever caught doing the wrong thing in some corner of the industry that doesn’t prove anything. Me and my friends or co-stars also belong to the same industry and I can tell 95% of them are very passionate, very sincere not only to the films they are part of but also to their family and near and dear ones. A few incidents here and there cannot prove that the whole industry is like that. In today’s date, if you go to Tees Hazari Court and ask about the divorce rate, you will realise where we have come today where relationships and marriages are breaking every day. Our society adapted the nuclear family trend and there are benefits of it too, but the harm that nuclear family trend caused you can see it in the courts today.”

Manoj Bajpayee says film industry is open-minded

He further added, “So, is the industry not part of society? People who belong to the same society are part of the industry. When people belong to the same society, then isn’t it obvious the change in society will also be visible in the industry. Previously, in the same industry, there were not as many divorces as there are today. The industry is very open minded, which is quite a good thing. Creative people will have to be open minded.”

About Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj made his acting debut with a television serial called Shikast. He later made his Bollywood debut with Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen and also worked int the popular television series Swabhimaan. His work in Satya, Kaun, Shool, Zubeidaa, Aks, Pinjar, Veer-Zaara and 1971, earned him critical acclaim. Manoj later balanced between commercial and arthouse cinema by featuring in films like Rajneeti, Aarakshan, Chittagong, Gangs of Wasseypur series, Aligarh, Aiyaari, Baaghi 2, Sonchiriya, Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Joram and Silence 2. He also featured in OTT shows like The Family Man and Killer Soup.

The actor will be next seen in Raam Reddy's The Fable.