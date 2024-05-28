Manoj Bajpayee gets scolded by vegetable vendors for bargaining: 'My wife Shabana behaves as if she doesn’t know me'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said that he rarely finds time for grocery shopping due to his busy schedule. However, when he does manage to, he is 'scolded' by vegetable vendors for bargaining. In a recent interview with Mashable India, he said that they tell him that such things don't suit an actor of his stature. He also revealed former actor and wife Shabana Raza's reaction to him bargaining. Also read: Manoj Bajpayee on why Anurag Kashyap didn't work with him for years Manoj Bajpayee with wife Shabana at his 50th birthday party in Mumbai. (File Photo/ Varinder Chawla)

'My wife doesn’t like to bargain'

Asked if he bargains when he buys vegetables, Manoj said, “Ab daant dete hai sabzi wale mujhe, ‘Ye achcha nahi lag raha sir (They scold me now and tell me that this does not suit me).’ Then I tell them that I am merely practicing! My wife (Shabana) would behave as if she doesn’t know me. She doesn’t like to bargain.”

'My wife is very fond of thrifting'

Manoj added that he and his wife are committed to adopting a sustainable lifestyle; they opt for cloth bags over plastic ones when shopping for groceries. The actor added that Shabana enjoys visiting thrift stores in every city they visit.

"We have a lot of cloth bags which we take to buy groceries... my wife is very fond of thrifting. When we go to America, whether one buys or not, she has to go to the thrift store. She visits thrift stores in every city. It is my job to find as many thrift stores for Shabana," the actor said.

On his latest release, Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj's last film, Bhaiyya Ji, was released in May 2024. The actor, best known for his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur and Joram, among others, revealed that he performed 98 percent of stunts in the film.

He recently told ANI, "I proudly say that I have done 98 per cent of the stunts in the movie myself... and it was the dream of our action director S Vijayan and my director Apoorva Singh Karki that I do it myself as it will be very exciting for the audience when they realize that I have done all the work myself."