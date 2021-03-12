IND USA
Manoj Bajpayee is in home quarantine as he tests positive for coronavirus.
Manoj Bajpayee in home quarantine after he tests positive for coronavirus, Despatch shoot halted for months

  Manoj Bajpayee is at his home in self-quarantine after having tested positive for Covid-19. The director of his upcoming film, Desptach had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:03 PM IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for Covid-19 and the shoot of his Ronnie Screwvala film, Despatch had to be halted. The shoot is likely to resume after a few months. Film's director Kanu Behl had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

Manoj's publicist said in a statement, "Manoj Bajpayee has tested covid positive after his director (was) infected with it. The shoot has stopped it will resume in couple of months."

It added, "Manoj was shooting for Despatch film, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The actor is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery."

Despatch is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism. The actor had earlier talked about the film and said in a statement, “As an actor I want to be part of stories that I want to tell and that deserve to be told. Despatch is one such film. With the digital age, our stories can now reach and be accessed by viewers across the globe and I’m confident this film will have many takers because it is relevant to our times. I am looking forward to collaborating with Kanu Behl who is well versed with the changing times and has total control on his craft of storytelling.”

Manoj recently shared the teaser of his upcoming murder mystery Silence Can You Hear It. He is also waiting for the release of much-hyped The Family Man 2. After demands for removal of a few scenes from Saif Ali Khan's Tandav took a legal turn, resulting in Amazon removing those scenes, the digital platform postponed The Family Man 2, which was due out in February. There has been no official comment on the cause of the delay. The makers have promised fans that the show will be out in summer.

Also read: Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan found unconscious, admitted to ICU

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor also tested positive for coronavirus. The Brahmastra star is under home quarantine, his mother, actor Neetu Singh had confirmed in a social media post. Ranbir's girlfriend and co-star from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt, tested negative for the virus and is now back to work.

