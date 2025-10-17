Manoj Bajpayee reacts to his 'fake, patched-up' video ahead of Bihar elections: ‘No allegiance with any political party’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has responded after his 'fake, patched-up' video was shared ahead of the Bihar Election 2025. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Manoj said that he has "no association or allegiance with any political party." He re-shared the link to the video, which has been deleted. Manoj Bajpayee asked people not to encourage misleading content.

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to his 'fake' video

Manoj urged his fans and followers "to stop spreading such distorted content". "I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN," he wrote.

"I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge people not to engage with or encourage such misleading content," he concluded. The clip, which reportedly showed Manoj supporting a political party, is an edited version of an old advertisement he was part of.

Internet reacts to Manoj's tweet

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Glad you clarified it. People should verify before believing such edited clips, but I must say that this video was not posted by the real X account of @yadavtejashwi." A comment read, "In today's digital age, deepfakes and deceptive editing are a genuine threat to every public figure's reputation. Relying on such manipulated content to assign party allegiance undermines the very foundation of informed political discourse." "File a defamation suit," tweeted a person.

Several celebrities have been approaching courts to prevent the misuse of their names and photos via deepfake videos and AI to protect their personality rights. They include Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar, among others.

About Manoj's projects

Manoj recently starred in Jugnuma (The Fable), directed by Raam Reddy. The film also featured Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobariyal, Priyanka Bose, Awan Pookot and Hiral Sidhu in the lead roles. Jugnuma released in cinemas on September 12. It is presented by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap.

He will be next seen in The Family Man, created by Raj & DK. The Prime Video spy action thriller series also stars Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The second season was released in 2021, and fans can expect to watch the third season this year.